Color Platform Price Tops $0.0144 on Major Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $50,762.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,776.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.68 or 0.03927400 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00654150 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014825 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.