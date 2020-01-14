ColossusXT Price Tops $0.0002 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $839.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000456 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000413 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,779,106,565 coins and its circulating supply is 11,738,064,738 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

