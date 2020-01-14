Comerica (CMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect Comerica to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMA opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.50 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.74.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

