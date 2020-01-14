CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Position Reduced by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of CommVault Systems worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

In other CommVault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $32,466.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,684,164.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,442,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,332 shares of company stock worth $5,786,317 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVLT traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,610. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.85, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $69.20.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $167.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.