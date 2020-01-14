Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of CBD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 545,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,211. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 6,185.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 108,743 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 54.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the third quarter worth about $6,799,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the third quarter worth about $496,000. 2.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

