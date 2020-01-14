Comparing Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) & SS&C Technologies (NYSE:SSNC)

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) and SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rosetta Stone and SS&C Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone 0 0 3 0 3.00 SS&C Technologies 0 2 10 0 2.83

Rosetta Stone presently has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.51%. SS&C Technologies has a consensus target price of $68.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.42%. Given Rosetta Stone’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rosetta Stone is more favorable than SS&C Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of Rosetta Stone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Rosetta Stone shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rosetta Stone and SS&C Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone -5.92% N/A -5.70% SS&C Technologies 7.83% 19.25% 5.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rosetta Stone and SS&C Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone $173.63 million 2.55 -$21.47 million ($0.95) -19.35 SS&C Technologies $3.42 billion 4.62 $103.20 million $2.62 23.89

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rosetta Stone. Rosetta Stone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SS&C Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Rosetta Stone has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats Rosetta Stone on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing. It provides solutions to clients in institutional asset and wealth management, alternative investment management, brokerage, retirement, financial advisory, and financial institutions vertical markets, commercial lenders, real estate investment trusts, corporate treasury groups, insurance companies, pension funds, municipal finance groups, and real estate property managers. The company also offers health care solutions, such as claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence services to health care industry that include pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health optimization solutions, as well as provides professional and products support services. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.