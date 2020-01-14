Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$0.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CFF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Conifex Timber from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.25 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of CFF traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.76. 13,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.63. The company has a market cap of $35.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.59. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$2.28.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$65.19 million for the quarter.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

