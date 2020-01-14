Connect Coin Trading 37.2% Higher Over Last Week (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Connect Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Connect Coin has a total market capitalization of $68,176.00 and approximately $902.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Connect Coin Token Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin. Connect Coin’s official website is connectingcoin.io. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Connect Coin

Connect Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connect Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connect Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

