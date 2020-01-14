ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after buying an additional 127,136 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 177,213 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $10,401,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 59,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

