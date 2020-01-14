ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

COP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,119,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12,704.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $389,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $82,616,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $469,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,667 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 90.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $149,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

