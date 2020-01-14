ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Reduced by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,112 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,246 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.1% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.11. The stock had a trading volume of 297,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,268. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

