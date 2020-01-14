Consensus (SEN) Market Capitalization Reaches $967,145.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00051870 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00076458 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,783.64 or 1.00361467 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00055608 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

