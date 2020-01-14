Constellation 24 Hour Volume Hits $552,434.00 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Constellation has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Constellation token can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Constellation has a total market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $552,434.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $527.31 or 0.06008073 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024923 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00127944 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Constellation Profile

DAG is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,192,608 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

