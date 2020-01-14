Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,888 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,098,000 after purchasing an additional 651,121 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 68.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,847,000 after purchasing an additional 629,124 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 206.4% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,901,000 after purchasing an additional 358,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $47,226,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.14 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.83.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

