ContentBox Price Reaches $0.0029 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $118,904.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, UEX, Huobi and CPDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007276 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,919,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, CPDAX, DDEX, Huobi and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.