Contents Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $4.93 Million (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Contents Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. Contents Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $410,956.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.69 or 0.05893109 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00024893 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035096 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00119589 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001543 BTC.

About Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol (CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,708,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol.

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

