Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €120.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a €124.00 ($144.19) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €131.73 ($153.17).

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of CON stock opened at €118.02 ($137.23) on Tuesday. Continental has a 1-year low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 1-year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €117.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €118.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.89.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.