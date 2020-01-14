Contrasting Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and Square (NASDAQ:SQ)

Square (NYSE:SQ) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Square and Coupa Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square $3.30 billion 8.99 -$38.45 million $0.02 3,449.00 Coupa Software $260.37 million 42.21 -$55.52 million ($0.67) -257.13

Square has higher revenue and earnings than Coupa Software. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Square has a beta of 3.3, indicating that its stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupa Software has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Square and Coupa Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Square 4 12 14 0 2.33 Coupa Software 0 8 15 0 2.65

Square presently has a consensus target price of $72.30, indicating a potential upside of 4.81%. Coupa Software has a consensus target price of $162.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.97%. Given Square’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Square is more favorable than Coupa Software.

Profitability

This table compares Square and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square -1.01% 5.72% 1.64% Coupa Software -23.60% -12.24% -4.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Square shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Square shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Coupa Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Square beats Coupa Software on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

