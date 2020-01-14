Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $572.13 Million

Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce $572.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $568.30 million and the highest is $582.64 million. Copart reported sales of $484.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Copart by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 400,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,930,000 after acquiring an additional 24,676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Copart by 132.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 18.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after buying an additional 1,114,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $96.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average is $82.23. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

