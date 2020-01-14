Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$1.20 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.33.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.76. 445,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.69. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.18 million and a PE ratio of -14.07.

In other news, Director Allan Thomas Cloke bought 50,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 261,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,344.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

