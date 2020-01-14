Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$1.25

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.47% from the stock’s current price.

CMMC has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.33.

Shares of TSE:CMMC traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.76. 445,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,075. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $141.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.44, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.51.

In related news, Director Allan Thomas Cloke bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,344.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

