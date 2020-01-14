Core Laboratories (CLB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) recently:

1/13/2020 – Core Laboratories is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Core Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

12/31/2019 – Core Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Core Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $42.00 to $39.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Core Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.63. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.92.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

