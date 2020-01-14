Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,772,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,085,916,000 after buying an additional 378,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corning by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,025,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,700,000 after buying an additional 3,614,848 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 6,470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,390,000 after buying an additional 5,760,811 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Corning by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,335,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,086,000 after buying an additional 1,448,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,299,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corning news, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.11. 4,223,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,916,873. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

