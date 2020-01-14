Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Corning by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 585,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Corning by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 116,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,398,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,873. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus set a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $1,913,472.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares in the company, valued at $556,160.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

