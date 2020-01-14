Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

CTVA stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Glenn acquired 5,150 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $134,569.50. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,803,496,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,728,215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $579,764,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,256,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,071,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

