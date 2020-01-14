Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Volume Hits $209.12 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $4.53 or 0.00051870 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, BitForex, Hotbit and Coinone. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $864.49 million and $209.12 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00076458 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,783.64 or 1.00361467 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00055608 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Coinone and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

