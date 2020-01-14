Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Short Interest Update

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

COST opened at $300.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $307.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,998 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after acquiring an additional 508,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,273,437,000 after buying an additional 211,017 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after buying an additional 4,761,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $897,029,000 after buying an additional 274,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

