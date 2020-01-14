Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.0% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $304,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,239,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,471 shares of company stock worth $9,739,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,771. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.07. The stock has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

