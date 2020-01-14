Counterparty Trading Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Counterparty has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $309.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Counterparty coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00014960 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Zaif, Poloniex and Tux Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Counterparty

Counterparty is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,392 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Zaif and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

