Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective from Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.00 ($53.49).

1COV stock opened at €40.77 ($47.41) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €41.87 and its 200-day moving average is €42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57. Covestro has a twelve month low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a twelve month high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

