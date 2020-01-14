Cowen Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen from to in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 13th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.77.

LULU stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.77. 1,643,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,694. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $138.51 and a 1-year high of $247.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,138.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

