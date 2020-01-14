Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Currently, 16.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.4 days.

Shares of COWN opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $481.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cowen has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.72 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. Cowen’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

COWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cowen by 55.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

