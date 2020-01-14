Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. The company had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $7,851,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,005,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 14,521 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $732,729.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,160 shares of company stock worth $15,583,232. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,764,000. Hollencrest Securities grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Securities now owns 14,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Convector Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $12,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.