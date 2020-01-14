Craig Hallum Cuts Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $25.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 103.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of LOVE stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 167,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,413. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $46.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Albert Jack Krause bought 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $100,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $36,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,820.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,776 shares of company stock worth $345,304 over the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter worth $7,761,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter worth $5,188,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter worth $4,561,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter worth $4,428,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the third quarter worth $4,128,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

