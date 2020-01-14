Craig Hallum Drops Coverage on Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

HIIQ has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Health Insurance Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIIQ opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $260.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $970,468.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145. 47.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $6,682,000. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 852,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 25,287 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $1,154,000. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

