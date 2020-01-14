Cream (CRM) Price Down 7.3% This Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Cream has a total market cap of $44,439.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cream has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Cryptohub and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.00 or 0.01276119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00054504 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031381 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00207217 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00074919 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001979 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

