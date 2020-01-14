CREDIT (CREDIT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $54,252.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded up 73.2% against the dollar. CREDIT has a market cap of $197,992.00 and approximately $54,252.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00055177 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000067 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

