Credit Suisse Group Increases National Grid (LON:NG) Price Target to GBX 1,010

National Grid (LON:NG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NG. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price (up previously from GBX 840 ($11.05)) on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 960.15 ($12.63).

NG opened at GBX 948.72 ($12.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 969.80 ($12.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 928.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 880.74.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

