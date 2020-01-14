Credit Suisse Group Trims Pearson (LON:PSON) Target Price to GBX 590

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 590 ($7.76) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.50% from the company’s previous close.

PSON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.91) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 566 ($7.45) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 692.60 ($9.11).

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 611.40 ($8.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 643.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 749.91.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

