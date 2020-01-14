Creditbit Achieves Market Capitalization of $11,945.00 (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. Creditbit has a market capitalization of $11,945.00 and approximately $93.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditbit has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Creditbit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditbit alerts:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded 102% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creditbit Profile

CRB is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org.

Creditbit Token Trading

Creditbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.