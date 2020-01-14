Credits 1-Day Volume Tops $522,108.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0665 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. Credits has a market capitalization of $12.37 million and approximately $522,108.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Credits has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043838 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Tidex, IDEX, LBank, COSS, Mercatox, CoinBene, WazirX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

