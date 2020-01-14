Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to post $236.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.00 million. Cree posted sales of $413.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $968.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $952.30 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.00 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

In other Cree news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $91,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,538.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 24,900 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 43.2% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 34,301 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.6% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 771,040 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $37,781,000 after purchasing an additional 115,155 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CREE opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47. Cree has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $69.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

