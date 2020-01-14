Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CEQP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 150.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter worth $106,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

