Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Down 9.6% in December

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 842,900 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 932,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

CRESY opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $504.32 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

