Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

TSE CR opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 million and a PE ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.60.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.