Critical Review: Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and GTY Technology (OTCMKTS:GTYH)

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Computer Services has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTY Technology has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 17.28% 20.67% 14.81% GTY Technology N/A -22.48% -14.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Computer Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of GTY Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of GTY Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Computer Services and GTY Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $266.49 million 5.04 $44.96 million N/A N/A GTY Technology N/A N/A $1.80 million N/A N/A

Computer Services has higher revenue and earnings than GTY Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Computer Services and GTY Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A GTY Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

GTY Technology has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.21%. Given GTY Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than Computer Services.

Summary

Computer Services beats GTY Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as equipment and supply sales. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and online document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It provides its products and services to community banks, regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. Computer Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and public sector budgeting and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

