Croda International’s (CRDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CRDA has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,275 ($69.39) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,801.92 ($63.17).

Croda International stock opened at GBX 5,160 ($67.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,996.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,850.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 28.20. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23).

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.27), for a total transaction of £32,804.20 ($43,152.07). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9 shares of company stock valued at $43,947.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

