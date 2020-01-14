CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Short Interest Up 13.4% in December

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 4,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,812.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 92.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

NYSE:CCI opened at $143.29 on Tuesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $104.22 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.79 and a 200 day moving average of $137.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.59%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

