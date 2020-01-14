Crypterium 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $246,823.00 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00004767 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex and IDEX. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $41.91 million and $246,823.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 94.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.30 or 0.03768198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00188702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00125717 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium launched on September 28th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 99,682,907 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/@crypterium_io. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypterium Token Trading

Crypterium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinFalcon, Tidex, HitBTC, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

