CrypticCoin (CRYP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,955.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One CrypticCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. CrypticCoin has a total market cap of $370,940.00 and $1,955.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CrypticCoin has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00542320 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 78.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00155863 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00115324 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001696 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

